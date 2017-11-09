Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry professor Dr. John Denstedt has been named Secretary-elect of the American Urological Association (AUA), a group of specialists with 22,000 members worldwide. He will assume the role in May 2018, and hold it until May 2019, when he will begin serving a four-year term as AUA Secretary.

An active member of the AUA since 1991, Denstedt most recently served on the Board as the AUA Northeastern Section Representative and has previously held positions on the Judicial and Ethics, Finance and Annual Meeting Program Planning committees. Additionally, he served in a scientific capacity as an annual meeting abstract reviewer or team leader for more than 20 years.

“Dr. Denstedt’s previous experience serving on the Board, as well as numerous AUA committees, makes him an excellent fit for this position,” said J. Brantley Thrasher, AUA President and Presiding Officer of the Secretary-elect Search Committee. “Although the Search Committee had three outstanding candidates, the AUA Board of Directors is confident Dr. Denstedt’s global expertise and proven leadership will enhance the AUA’s ability to achieve its mission.”

In his new role, Denstedt will support the development of the scientific program for the organization’s annual meeting and serve as editor of AUANews, the group’s official monthly news magazine. Additionally, Denstedt will represent AUA to numerous domestic and international organizations; coordinate communications with subspecialty societies; oversee policy review activities; and serve on the Board of Directors.