Paul Mayne // Western NewsLooking to break new ground with the Earlens hearing aid, which uses invisible light pulses, are research audiologist and project manager Paula Folkeard, Communications Sciences professor and primary investigator Susan Scollie, Communications Sciences professor and co-investigator Ewan MacPherson, PhD students Parvaneh Abbasalipour, Matthew Lucas and Jonathan Vaisberg. Western’s National Centre for Audiology is the first Canadian site to work with the Earlens hearing aid, introduced into the American market in 2015.

Researchers at Western’s National Centre for Audiology (NCA) are testing how well light pulses transmit sound as they test a device that could break new ground in hearing-aid technology.

Western is the first Canadian site to work with the Earlens hearing aid, introduced into the American market in 2015 and more recently approved by Health Canada for domestic use.

“It’s the first trial of its kind in Canada and we’re the first testing centre,” said researcher Susan Scollie, professor in the School of Communications Sciences and with the National Centre for Audiology (NCA) at Western.

Manufacturers of the Earlens said the new technology delivers a broader bandwidth of audio – better amplifying lower and higher pitches and offering richer, more true-to-life sound than conventional hearing aids.

“They’re going to a bandwidth that hearing aids haven’t historically been able to provide,” Scollie said, comparing the potential sound quality to the difference between a transistor radio and a stereo.

The NCA’s research contract with Earlens is to test rigorously whether the expanded bandwidth improves sound quality for the wearer. The research will take place using an accepted scientific method, with a double-blind study. Half the wearers will use conventional technology and half will use the Earlens, and neither the wearer nor the researchers will know which person is using which technology.

“It’s evidence-based science, which is what we do,” Scollie said. “As arm’s-length researchers, we test the company’s claim to improved sound quality.”

The NCA is a state-of-the-art audiology teaching, research and clinical services. It has developed national protocols for pediatric heating assessments, found new ways to improve acoustic and communication environments and was first to surgically implant a bone conduction hearing implant.

This technology transduces sound waves into light and converts it back to sound in the inner ear. Conventional hearing aids use a microphone that picks up sounds, sends it to a tiny speaker and plays it back in the inner ear.

The Earlens also has an external microphone, but then transforms it into light pulses that project onto a separate lens, powered by a tiny solar panel worn close to the ear canal, that rests on the eardrum.

Paula Folkeard, research audiologist, is project co-ordinator and the team includes otolaryngologist Sumit Agrawal, also from the NCA.