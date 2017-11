A recent ranking of Canadian universities has Western seeing green – and the institution is quite happy about it.

Corporate Knights recently named Western as the second greenest university in Ontario, and ninth overall in Canada, using data from the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System, which around 70 Canadian colleges and universities use to measure their sustainability. The Canadian-based sustainability ranking agency used 13 indicators in their analysis, including green purchases on cleaning products, water management and smart commuting.

According to Corporate Knights, the top 10 greenest campuses in Canada are: