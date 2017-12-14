Sarah Svenningsen

Sarah Svenningsen, who completed her PhD in Medical Biophysics at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry last year, received the John Charles Polanyi Prize in 2017, presented by the Council of Ontario Universities, which recognizes outstanding researchers in early stages of their career who are continuing to postdoctoral studies or have recently started a faculty appointment at an Ontario university.

While at Western, Svenningsen was among the first in Canada to approach medical imaging technology as a potential treatment tool for asthma. Early on, her research indicated MRI technology could be used to deliver targeted, more effective treatment to asthma sufferers, considerably benefiting both patients and health-care providers.

