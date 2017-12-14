Steve Dengler



Earlier this year, aviators Bob and Steve Dengler, BA’93, were the first father/son team to circumnavigate the globe in a helicopter. The pair, along with seasoned pilot Rob MacDuff, took off from Ottawa ‪on July 1 in honour of Canada 150. They made more than 100 stops in 14 countries during their month-long journey.

Throughout the journey, which took Dengler and his father through the Canadian Arctic and remote locations in Greenland, Iceland and Russia, they photographed and live streamed what they saw, thanks to a helicopter equipped with broadband Internet. They also brought VIP guests on board for different legs of the journey, including hockey legend Guy Lafleur, astronaut Dave Williams and internationally renowned photojournalist Peter Bregg.