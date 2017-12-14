Joy Spear Chief-Morris

For Joy Spear Chief-Morris, track and field was an escape. The sport was a place to get away from the world, a place she sensed she belonged and, most of all, a place where she chased dreams she never thought possible. Earlier this year, she was honoured for her dedication to sport and academics with the Tom Longboat Award, an honour that recognizes Aboriginal athletes for outstanding contributions to sport in Canada.

Today, Spear Chief-Morris, BA’17 (History, First Nations Studies), is chasing down her biggest dream yet – training with the prestigious Santa Barbara Track Club, with her sights set on the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Still adjusting to being out of school and training with a new team, she received good news this fall from home. She is a talented hurdler and winner of eight Ontario University Athletics (OUA) medals and seven U Sports national medals.