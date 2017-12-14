David Huebert

Over the past four years, Peninsula Sinking has shed its skin many times.

English PhD candidate David Huebert first workshopped the short-story collection in 2013 with award-winning writer and University of Toronto professor David Layton. It was only after one of its stories, Enigma, won the CBC Short Story Prize in 2017 that the book started to take shape.

The final product, which came out this fall, features eight stories, with Enigma being the shortest. Seven of the eight are set in Nova Scotia, Huebert’s home. The remaining story is about a Nova Scotia expat living on Ottawa.

Having taken a brief hiatus from working on his dissertation to finish Peninsula Sinking, Huebert noted his academic work and his creative work tend to go hand-in-hand.

One of the stories in Peninsula Sinking is forthcoming in Best Canadian Stories. Another is forthcoming in Fiddlehead and yet another in Canadian Notes & Queries.