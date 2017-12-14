Juan Luis Suarez

Juan Luis Suárez knows when it comes to the arts, humanities and social sciences, universities are standing at an impasse. And it will take scholars from these fields to move towards progress, he said.

Named Associate Vice-President (Research) in 2017, Suárez stepped into the newly created position university officials envisioned providing unprecedented support for scholarship in the social sciences, arts and humanities.

The role presents a lot of possibilities for non-STEM researchers at Western, noted Suárez, who holds a PhD in Hispanic Studies from McGill University, a PhD in Philosophy from the Universidad de Salamanca and has a number of other advanced degrees, including an executive MBA.

While the portfolio is broad, he wants to see the position act as a bridge across disciplines on campus, supporting researchers on the ‘softer’ side of the academe, while simultaneously presenting them with opportunities to collaborate on larger projects.