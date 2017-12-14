Janice Forsyth

Janice Forsyth is the new Director of First Nations Studies program in the Faculty of Social Science. As the program undergoes review and looks toward attaining department status, Forsyth is excited by the momentum and institutional support generated by Western’s Indigenous Strategic Plan.

As she considers the future of Western’s First Nations Studies (FNS) program, Janice Forsyth is most excited by the momentum and institutional support generated by the university’s Indigenous Strategic Plan.

Forsyth stepped into the role of FNS director from a position in the Faculty of Health Sciences, which she joined in January 2010, as Director of the International Centre for Olympic Studies.

Her research focus is the history of Indigenous physical culture and how it can be used to understand the history of Indigenous-settler relations in Canada. She is currently working on a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council-funded project on physical culture in the Indian Residential School system.