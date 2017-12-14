Time Capsule

Commissioned by Western’s Canada 150 Committee, Engineering student Ethan Kellough created and designed a one-of-a-kind time capsule to help the university celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday this past year. Soon on permanent display in the D.B. Weldon Library, the capsule will be opened on Canada’s 200th birthday in 2067.

Kellough was given few parametres by the Western’s Canada 150 Committee regarding the design ­– it had to last 50 years in direct sunlight, have a capacity of 1.2 cubic feet and cost less than $1,867. Beyond that, he was free to do what he wanted with the overall look.

While the time capsule has a sleek aluminum finish, Kellough initially made an effort to add a little ‘purple pride’ to the mix, but technology, or lack thereof, wouldn’t cooperate.

Students, staff and faculty participated with a personal message, insight or reflection for an opportunity to share a voice or perspective with future generations.