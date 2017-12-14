Adrianne Pieczonka

John A. Macdonald. Terry Fox. Frederick Banting. Bryan Adams. The Queen. Their likenesses have all appeared on a Canadian stamp.

This year, Western alumna and Canadian opera singer Adrianne Pieczonka, BMus’85, DMus’12, joined them.

In her 30-year career, Pieczonka has graced leading opera stages in Europe, North America and Asia. Praised for being “luminous” and “radiant” on stage, in 2007, the soprano was named an Officer of the Order of Canada, an honour recognizing a lifetime of outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation.

Pieczonka’s stamp is one of five Canada Post issued in time for the 2017 opera season and is part of a collection that celebrates two Canadian-penned operas and individuals credited with bringing modern Canadian opera talent to the world stage.