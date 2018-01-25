This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A crew of feisty buccaneers have invaded the Paul Davenport Theatre as UWOpera presents the comic opera The Pirates of Penzance​. The rollicking tale of Fredric, a pirate apprentice, who’s not sure if his pirating days are behind him or not. Tickets for the five performances – Jan. 26-27, Feb. 2-3 at 8 p.m., Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. – are $30/$20 (general/students and seniors) and available at grandtheatre.com/events , the Grand Theatre Box Office, 519-672-8800 or cash only at the door.