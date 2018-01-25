Brescia University College is investing in future women leaders with the construction of a new $14-million academic pavilion for Fall 2019, coinciding with the 100th anniversary celebration of the university’s founding.

The 30,000-square-foot building will include three food and nutritional science laboratories, sensory and research laboratories, two multi-tiered classrooms, informal study spaces and an active learning classroom designed for dynamic group work to support Brescia’s current and future growth aspirations.

“This is an exciting time for Brescia,” said Karen Fryday-Field, Chair of the Brescia Board of Trustees. “The academic pavilion is one of the key priorities in our five-year strategic plan and as we reach the mid-point of our plan, we are delighted to see this critical priority come to fruition. This new building is essential to ensuring we continue to offer the unique Brescia experience including world-class facilities and academic programs.”

Brescia Principal Susan Mumm said almost 100 years ago the Ursuline Sisters founded Brescia to be a student-centred and empowering educational experience for women. This new pavilion adds to that mission, she added, and will be a community effort.

“In fact, students, faculty and staff have been consulted at every step of the process and we are confident our new academic pavilion will meet the needs of current and future students and will also set a course for the next 100 years,” Mumm said.