Minister of Science Kirsty Duncan stopped by Western Tuesday to learn about what she calls the “amazing work” being done across the university. Duncan spoke with researchers and students at the Translational Cognitive Neuroscience Laboratory, as well as stopped by the Western Interdisciplinary Research Building/Brain and Mind Institute, where she met with students involved in the Women in STEM conference. Duncan, along with London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos, also visited with BrainsCan Co-Scientific Director Ravi Menon at the Centre for Functional and Metabolic Mapping at the Robarts Research Institute. The minister will be in London the next couple days where she’ll be part of the town hall meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday at Alumni Hall.