This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Kent Hehr, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, visited Western Wednesday making a number of stops around campus. Hehr started the afternoon by checking out the Vanier Cup at TD Stadium, and had a chance to talk with head coach Greg Marshall and a handful of the Mustang players, even posting the conversation to Facebook Live. Hehr also spent some time at the International Centre for Olympic Studies and the Fowler Kennedy Sport Medicine Clinic. The minister was in London where he’ll be part of the town hall meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday at Alumni Hall.