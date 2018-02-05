Tomorrow, you will be introduced to Inside Western, our answer to frequent calls in recent years for a single e-publication to serve as a one-stop shop for Western news and information.

Starting tomorrow, and every Tuesday going forward, our editors will deliver to faculty/staff Western email inboxes a lively, timely mix of Western-centric news, research, personality profiles, opinions and information from across campus – and around the world. Curated by Communications and Public Affairs staff, Inside Western combines original content with items from Western News, Alumni Gazette and faculty alumni publications, faculty and unit websites, donor publications, multimedia and social offerings, and links to Western-connected news and views on external sites.

The concept has been in the works for some time. A special thanks to colleagues across campus, including more than 50 faculty members, who helped us review the product in progress. Their ideas and suggestions played a big role in what you will start seeing tomorrow.

Inside Western is a living publication for the campus community that depends on the engagement of its audience. Feedback, contributions and ideas from across campus are welcome. Email content ideas to insidewestern@uwo.ca any time. Or for details or questions, contact Angie Wiseman, Editorial Coordinator, at angie.wiseman@uwo.ca.

We hope you enjoy.