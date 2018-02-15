Paul Mayne // Western NewsWestern Education professor Brenton Faubert is hoping to help districts and schools better manage their money and resources through the use a school-budgeting tool known as the Evidence-based Adequacy Model.

The seeds of Brenton Faubert’s research took root on a quiet evening at his kitchen table working on his household budget. Now, the way he manages his money at home may lead one day to Ontario public schools thinking about new ways of managing their own.

“Most school boards have a wealth of knowledge related to teaching, but they lack a financial background to determine how best to utilize school funds,” explained the Western Education professor, who originally studied to be an accountant.

To better understand the financial challenges facing today’s schools, Faubert decided to use a school-budgeting tool known as the Evidence-based Adequacy Model – known in policy circles as EBAM – to see if he could help districts and schools better manage their money and resources. He is the first Canadian researcher to apply such a tool to school budgets.

Originally developed in the United States, EBAM uses educational research to identify broadly successful policies, procedures and programs. School districts can then apply these best practices to create flexible funding models tailored to the unique characteristics of schools. The strength of the model is it is flexible to accommodate the unique needs of individual schools, avoiding a one-size-fits-all mentality to funding.

Faubert’s project, Estimating adequate levels of school and district resources: The case of one Ontario public school board, is Phase 2 of a larger, four-phase study aimed at estimating the resource levels and associated expenditure required to achieve finance adequacy for one Ontario public school board for one school year. The current phase involves working with that board to pilot the model by applying the resource recommendations to one elementary, middle and secondary school, as well as the district office. After this pilot stage, the model will be applied to all of the remaining schools in the board.

These solutions may range from tweaking student-teacher ratios and specifying the number of teachers for each grade, to recommending the amount of money schools should spend on professional learning programs.

The project is support by a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council Insight Development Grant

Faubert believes the quality of education public schools provide is severely limited by the funding they receive from the provincial government, which often forces them to grapple with tough choices. For example, do they cut a program for special-needs children or one for music education? Should they let go of custodial staff to maintain adequate student-teacher ratios? How do they choose between maintaining laboratories, libraries and sport facilities?

“These are very hard decisions for everyone involved,” Faubert said.

‘Everyone’ also includes parents and the children themselves. Take the issue of a child’s safety: Faubert remembers an example where a child was given an out-of-school suspension because the school had no money to hire after-school staff. The child, who had a working mother, was sent home alone.

In extreme cases, when school boards decide to close a school, parents fear losing a community hub and a historical connection. Faubert recalls a father pointing at his son’s school and saying, “My grandparents went here; my father went here; I went here; and so will my kid.”

In many cases, this simply isn’t possible.

“From a parent’s perspective, the decision to continue funding for a school is based on memories and emotion,” Faubert explained. “According to them, the board’s decision can be heartless.”

He continued, “I do not want people to lose faith in public education. Its success relies on people believing it is important and of high quality.”

By helping Ontario’s public schools make smarter decisions about how they spend their money, Faubert looks to re-affirm parents’ faith in Ontario’s public schools.

Faubert hopes his project eventually leads to an innovative model which could be replicated across Ontario, as well as in other Canadian and international educational jurisdictions. He also sees the opportunity for the findings to inform both academic and public debates on adequate levels of school resources.

Phase 2 runs through June 2019.

Faubert hopes to foster long-lasting relationships by sharing results and ideas with government policy-makers, school board officials and other academic researchers. Using results from EBAM, Faubert will also advocate more informed discussions regarding public school funding from the government.

“A big part of my work is to collaborate with others,” he said.

WHAT IS EBAM?

The Evidence-based Adequacy Model – known as EBAM – uses educational research to identify policies, procedures and programs present in a hypothetical prototype school. The recommendations supported by the research are then itemized to determine the cost to implement in that school. This becomes a flexible funding model that can accommodate the unique characteristics of districts across the province. When principles of the prototypical school are used and applied to other schools, the diversity of the school ultimately determines the funding that would be required in that environment.

The model is flexible to accommodate the unique needs of the schools to which it is applied.

For example, EBAM has recommendations in terms of staffing requirements based upon a set number of special-education-eligible children. If in a particular school, however, there is a larger population of special education eligible children, the proposed ratio of special education teachers to students is applied to the actual population at the school, thus modifying the funding available for that school.

A significant advantage of this model is schools are not treated as equals, looking only at provincial averages. Instead, there is the ability for the funding model to consider and address the unique qualities of each school.