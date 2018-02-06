Postsecondary students across the country, including three from Western, are getting out of the labs and behind the camera for the annual Science, Action! initiative, sponsored by the National Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), to highlight how research improves our daily lives.

Western videos include:

Swallow Survival Taking Flight by Dean Evans (Biology);

Rust Revealed by Thalia Standish (Chemistry); and

Implant Engineering by Jake Reeves (Engineering).

The 25 videos with the most views by March 2 will head to the NSERC judges’ panel, where they will compete for one of 15 cash prizes, including $3,500 for best overall video.

Visit the Science, Action! website to see all the videos.