Sydenham remains evacuated; source of smell removed



6:04 p.m.

Emergency responders have located the source of a “strange smell” that caused enough concern to evacuate two Western residences earlier today, university officials said.

At 2:55 p.m. today, a smell was reported in the basement of Sydenham Hall. Out of an abundance of caution, the fire alarm was pulled and both Sydenham and Medway halls were evacuated. At 5 p.m., Medway Hall was cleared for re-entry, but Sydenham Hall remained evacuated as of 6 p.m..

Investigators have removed the source of the smell and are currently ventilating the area to clear the air.

Motorists are being asked to avoid University Drive between Richmond Street and Sunset Drive.

The Sydenham Dining Hall will re-open at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Until then, Medway-Sydenham students may eat at Elgin Hall or Delaware Hall beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Medway, built in 1958, and Sydenham, built in 1962, joined together to create Medway-Sydenham Hall – or Med-Syd – in 1986. Home to 600 students, the hall is the third largest, and oldest, residence on campus.

Sydenham evacuated; motorists asked to avoid area (UPDATED: 5:22)

5:22 p.m.

Motorists are being asked to avoid University Drive between Richmond Street and Sunset Drive, as investigators continue to explore a smell that cause concern and the eventual evacuation of two Western residences.

At 2:55 p.m. today, a “strange smell” was reported in the basement of Sydenham Hall. Out of an abundance of caution, the fire alarm was pulled and both Sydenham and Medway halls were evacuated. As 5 p.m., Medway Hall was cleared for re-entry, but Sydenham Hall remained evacuated.

London Fire and other emergency responders are currently on scene investigating.

The Medway-Sydenham Dining Hall will be closed tonight. Students may eat at Elgin Hall or Delaware Hall this evening.

Medway, built in 1958, and Sydenham Halls, built in 1962, joined together to create Medway-Sydenham Hall – or Med-Syd – in 1986. Home to 600 students, the hall is the third largest, and oldest, residence on campus.

Sydenham remains evacuated; Medway cleared

5:02 p.m.

Sydenham Hall remains evacuated as investigators explore a smell that caused concern and the eventual evacuation of two Western residences.

At 2:55 p.m. today, a “strange smell” was reported in the basement of Sydenham Hall. Out of an abundance of caution, the fire alarm was pulled and both Sydenham and Medway halls were evacuated. As of 5 p.m., Medway Hall was cleared for re-entry, but Sydenham Hall remained evacuated.

London Fire and other emergency responders are currently on scene investigating.

The Medway-Sydenham Dining Hall will be closed tonight. Students may eat at Elgin Hall or Delaware Hall this evening.

Medway, built in 1958, and Sydenham Halls, built in 1962, joined together to create Medway-Sydenham Hall – or Med-Syd – in 1986. Home to 600 students, the combined hall is the third largest, and oldest, residence on campus.

Sydenham Hall evacuated; London Fire on scene



4:42 p.m.

Sydenham Hall has been evacuated. London Fire is on the scene.

Updates to follow on the university homepage, uwo.ca, and across the university’s social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook.