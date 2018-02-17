The Western community is mourning the death of Ajay Vijayakumar Adepu, 19, a Faculty of Engineering student who died suddenly Friday, Feb. 16.

“We wish to send our condolences to Ajay’s family and friends on their tragic loss. The death of someone so young is devastating for our university community,” Western President Amit Chakma said.

Western reminds its campus community that counselling services are always available to assist students, faculty and staff. Visit the Health and Wellness website for help today.