Government of Canada // Special to Western News Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined famed scientist-entertainer Bill Nye, right, in an armchair discussion highlighting Budget 2018’s investments in Canadian innovation at the University of Ottawa in Ottawa on March 6.

Western researchers are better positioned to undertake cutting-edge work, thanks to the largest investment ever in fundamental science research, tabled late last month as part of the 2018 federal budget.

“It’s tremendous news for Canada. This was long awaited and we are thankful for the government for having the foresight to inject strategic funds into the research ecosystem,” said John Capone, Vice-President (Research). “The impact on Western will be significant.”

In Equality + Growth: A Strong Middle Class, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau, BA’86 (Political. Science), committed $3.8 billion over the next five years to further propel innovation and science at Canadian universities. The investment also includes $1.22 billion in new funding to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC), known collectively as the Tri-Council.

“The funding from the tri-council agencies has been fairly restrictive over the last number of years. This opens it up to significantly greater opportunities for us,” Capone continued. “There’s also new funding for infrastructure that will enable us to undertake revitalization of expensive equipment and facilities. And, importantly, there’s a greater thrust towards equity and inclusion.

“There’s support for gender equity through an increase in the number of Canada Research Chairs, which are more aligned with the aspects of achieving equity, diversity and inclusiveness. That’s good news for us. We were well prepared for that in the last number of years at Western, and this really aligns with our own priorities and strategies. Having the funds to undertake and implement those ideas is a great opportunity for us.”

The federal government started to implement measures to improve equity, diversity and inclusion, with the recently established Canada Research Coordinating Committee tasked with strengthening equity and diversity in research. The 2018 budget supports the following initiatives:

The collection of better data on underrepresented groups to inform action plans to promote stronger representation of underrepresented groups in granting council programs, with clear targets and annual reporting to measure progress;

Research institutions will receive support to advance equality and diversity through the adoption of the Athena SWAN (Scientific Women’s Academic Network) program. Its goals include structural and cultural changes, such as increased support for women’s careers and efforts to challenge discrimination and bias;

Research institutions will be able to compete for grants to tackle challenges in addressing underrepresentation and career advancement faced by women, Indigenous Peoples, members of visible minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ2 individuals; and

Indigenous communities will be engaged to identify strategies to grow their capacity to conduct research, partner with the broader research community and assist in establishing a national research program.

What’s more, in 2018-19, the granting councils will be required to publish an annual report for Canadians on progress in addressing challenges in the research system, including equity and diversity, and support for researchers at various career stages.

Western has already started to implement the Athena SWAN program, Capone noted.

“I am thrilled about Canada’s investment in investigator-led, fundamental research, and its emphasis on equity and diversity, in the 2018 budget,” said Lisa Saksida, Western’s Tier 1 Canada Research Chair (CRC) in Translational Cognitive Neuroscience and the Scientific Director of BrainsCAN. “This is a major boost in the places where it is most needed – and a big step toward creating an environment that will make Canada a powerhouse of cutting-edge research and innovation.”

The federal budget also includes $275 million for a new fund aimed at research that is international, multidisciplinary and fast-breaking – three hallmarks of Western’s own strategic plan – and $21 million towards increasing diversity in science.

“This is something we have done here and have probably have done better than most Canadian universities – the cluster program is an example of that. It’s almost a template for the government’s funding approach to this,” Capone added. “We were doing it on a shoe string, but now that there is some competitive funding available, we can scale it up.

“We are in a great position mostly because we had the foresight and the resolve to invest in these different directions at a time when there was so much demand on resources. For a number of years now we’ve agelessly pursued partnerships across faculties and across departments with hiring partnerships, not only in research. I’m pleased that there’s avenues for enhancing that now through funding mechanisms.”

The government’s continued support for scientific research infrastructure with an expected $763 million coming to the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) and the $210 million earmarked for the CRC program, which will create significant funding and renewal for the country’s top academic scientists, is also a boost for Western researchers, Capone said.