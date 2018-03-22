Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Sharla Thompson is a Veterinary Technician in the Department of Biology.

Today, she takes her turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

Read.

What a Fish Knows . This is an absolutely fascinating and eye-opening book that delves into the world beneath the waves – the final frontier of exploration on Earth. Offers new information and insights into the incredible creatures of the sea.

Final Gifts. A book that *everyone* should read. We will all inevitably face the death of loved ones at some point, and this book offers irreplaceable insights into the process of dying and death itself. Written by two hospice nurses, it is the one book that I have given repeatedly to friends who are dealing with the death of a loved one – and without fail every single person has then passed the book on to someone else that needed it because it was so helpful to them.

Watch.

The Facebook Series Returning the Favour with Mike Rowe. Mike travels the United States in search of remarkable people making a difference in their communities. Returning the Favor gives back to those who pay it forward with humour, heart and surprise. Because one good turn deserves another.

Facebook Series Humans of New York. This series comes from the photo phenomenon Humans of New York (HONY). Watch people from all walks of life tell stories of life, love, and everything else in between. Possibly the most ‘human’ and relatable series I have ever watched.

Listen.

Welcome to Nightvale. Absolutely hilarious and clever podcast presented as a radio show for the fictional town of Night Vale, reporting on the strange events that occur within it. A town somewhere in the Southern states where all conspiracy theories come true.

* * *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.