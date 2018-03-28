Western is mourning the passing of Lorraine (Ivey) Shuttleworth, who died on March 15, at the age of 98.

“We will remember Lorraine as a wonderful friend and generous philanthropist, who supported our students, faculty and researchers,” Western President Amit Chakma said. “The impact of her generosity will continue as part of her legacy here at Western.”

Shuttleworth made significant contributions to Western personally, and as President of The Richard and Jean Ivey Fund.

Since the inception of the Lorraine Ivey Shuttleworth Continuing Awards in 1999, 175 students have received a total of more than $1.5 million to complete their undergraduate studies at Western.

Shuttleworth’s interest in health research was reflected in gifts made in support of the Richard and Jean Ivey Fund Chair in Molecular Toxicology; the Ramsay W. Gunton Professorship in Cardiology; and the Heart and Stroke Foundation/Barnett-Ivey Chair at Robarts Research Institute. She also supported many other areas across campus, including the renovation of the Paul Davenport Theatre in 2008, and the construction of the new Ivey Business School.

Shuttleworth was the daughter of the late Richard Green Ivey, LLD’54, and Jean Macaulay. She was the sister of Richard M. Ivey, HBA’47, LLD’79, and the late Pauline Ivey de Gueugnier. She was mother to Martha J. Shuttleworth and Nan Shuttleworth, BA’65.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 4, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 280 St. James St., London.