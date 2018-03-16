The Western community is mourning the death of Dhairya ‘Drew’ Soni, 24, a Social Science student set to graduate in June, who died March 1 after a short hospital stay. Funeral services were held March 4 in Scarborough.

“Like any tight-knit community, we collectively feel the sudden loss of one of our own,” Western President Amit Chakma said. “My hope is that Dhairya’s family knows that our Western family stands with them in this time of sorrow.”

Western will lower the flag on University College in Dhairya’s honour.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to St. Paul’s Social Services (Food Bank), 472 Richmond St., London, ON N6A 3E6. Dhairya volunteered his time with this program for three years, while he balanced school and work responsibilities.

Western reminds its campus community that counselling services are available to assist faculty, students and staff. Visit the Health and Wellness website for help today.