With global excellence its defining goal, Western University is reducing tuition for international PhD students to the same level as domestic PhD students effective September 1, 2018.

This new tuition equality strategy will enable Western’s world class faculty, which includes 66 Canada Research Chairs, to recruit not only the best Canadian students, but also the best international students.

“We’re continuously striving to strengthen our international reputation for research and scholarship,” says Linda Miller, Vice-Provost (Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies). “To achieve these goals, it is critical that we recruit the best international students, as well as the best domestic students, and this new tuition equality strategy is a giant step forward.”

Western’s enhanced tuition structure will also have a major impact on recruiting sponsored international students. Many countries now offer scholarships to their students to go abroad for their graduate studies and traditionally, these scholarships are based on domestic student tuition rates plus a living stipend. Eliminating the tuition disparity will make Western a more attractive choice for external sponsoring agencies and sponsored international students.

The new tuition framework goes before Western’s Board of Governors on April 26 for final approval.