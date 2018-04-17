Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Nick Shalagan is a Recruitment Officer with the Faculty of Science.

Today, he takes his turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

READ

Introduction to the Study of Law by Stephen Waddams. I was fortunate to have a two-hour conversation with the Honourable Frank Iacobucci on a Via Rail train. When I asked him for a book recommendation to better understand the practice of law in Canada he did not hesitate putting this book forward as it is clear, accessible and short.

WATCH

Angry Inuk by Alethea Arnaquq-Baril. Words cannot describe the impact this documentary has had on me.

LISTEN

Richard Wagner. Five hours and thirty minutes of opera in a foreign language may not be everyone’s idea of how to spend a Saturday but, it is great for background music when cleaning the house. I will admit I’m biased – my cousin is a dancer in the Metropolitan Opera’s most recent production of Parsifal and has also performed in Rusalka and Guillaume Tell.

