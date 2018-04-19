Jason Winders//Western News Bridge construction will close Wharncliffe Road, north of Oxford Street, for the day on Saturday, April 28.

Western students, faculty and staff are being advised of a construction project that will be disrupting normal traffic flow from 5 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, April 28.

Wharncliffe Road, north of Oxford Street, will be closed for the day as the temporary rail bridge currently in place will be removed. Be advised the road and walkway will be closed so there will no through traffic for commuters or pedestrians.

Approximately 2,000 final exams will be written on that day, so those affected by this road closure should give themselves additional travel time. This is also a popular day for move-outs from Western’s residences. These students should also take note of this road closure.

This construction project is expected to be the final road closure for Phase 1 of the City of London’s Rail Diversion project. Phase 2 of the project will commence shortly and will include work to Western Road between Platt’s Lane and the new railway crossing.

The London Transit Commission (LTC) will be posting bus route changes resulting from this construction project on their website, londontransit.ca/news-service-updates.