University of Massachusetts Amherst professor Lisa Henderson has been appointed to a five-year term as the new Dean of the Faculty of Information & Media Studies (FIMS), starting Jan. 1, 2019, Western announced today. She follows Thomas Carmichael to the position.

“We are thrilled Lisa has accepted this new role,” said Janice Deakin, Western Provost & Vice-President (Academic). “We are confident she will provide strong and creative leadership for the Faculty of Information & Media Studies and Western in the years ahead.”

Henderson arrives from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where she is currently a Professor of Communication and Faculty Affiliate in American Studies. After joining UMass Amherst in 1993, Henderson has served in several other roles including Director of the Five College Center for Crossroads in the Study of the Americas (2005-09) and Chair of the Department of Communication (2009-13).

Prior to her tenure at UMass Amherst, she served on faculty at The Pennsylvania State University (1988-93) and worked for a year as a radio producer with CJRT-FM in Toronto. Henderson holds a Bachelor of Applied Arts (Radio and Television) from Ryerson Polytechnical Institute, as well as master’s and doctoral degrees in Communication and Sociology from the University of Pennsylvania.

With research specialties in cultural production, media and cultural studies, feminist and queer studies, class cultures, ethnographic research methods, textual criticism, and research-creation, Henderson has published 30 journal articles and book chapters and has delivered more than 50 invited lectures and juried conference presentations. Among her academic honors and distinctions, Henderson received the Roy F. Aarons Award for Outstanding Contribution to GLBT Education and Research in 2011 from the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication, and her 2014 book Love and Money: Queers, Class and Cultural Production was a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award in LGBT Studies.

Susan Knabe, FIMS Associate Dean (Undergraduate), will serve as Acting FIMS Dean from July 1-Dec. 31.

Henderson’s appointment was advanced with the unanimous support of the Senate-appointed FIMS Decanal Selection Committee. It received the formal endorsement of the President and Board of Governors through the Senior Policy and Operations Committee.