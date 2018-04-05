Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Dr. Rob Hegele is the Jacob J. Wolfe Distinguished Medical Research Chair in Human Gene Function and Distinguished University Professor Medicine (Division of Endocrinology) and Biochemistry, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and Robarts Research Institute.

Today, he takes his turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

READ

Besides taking in The Globe and Mail daily on my Kindle, most of my reading is now via audible books while exercising. I’ve been listening to autobiographies of my favorite musicians from high school days, such as Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen, Testimony by Robbie Robertson and Not Dead Yet by Phil Collins.

I also just listened to an amazing book by Toronto author Mark Schatzker called The Dorito Effect about how the North American food industry manipulates flavours chemically, with resulting increased palatability and ultimately excessive caloric intake, which I see daily in my medical practice.

WATCH

Although I’m not a regular TV viewer, my wife and I never miss an episode of the Hallmark Network-CBC series When Calls the Heart, a family-oriented period drama. Also, I really enjoyed Jordan Peele’s movie Get Out.

LISTEN

I regularly listen to podcasts of the CBC series Spark, which keeps me current on popular culture and technology without actually having to directly interact with either of them. Also, American Public Media’s Marketplace podcast is essential daily listening for me, to keep connected with developments at the interface of business, technology and society.