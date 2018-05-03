Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you the personal side of our faculty and staff. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

James Patten is the Director/Chief Curator of the McIntosh Gallery.

Today, he takes his turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

READ

Exhibition reviews by Peter Schjeldahl, The New Yorker magazine’s art critic, are so beautifully written that you scarcely notice how profound they are.

WATCH

Right now, I am interested in the dark, thought-provoking, socially conscious satire of Todd Solondz, an American independent film screenwriter and director of films such as Welcome to the Doll’s House.

LISTEN

Lately, I’ve been listening to production (or library music) from the 1960s and 1970s by Alan Hawkshaw, Brian Bennett and Keith Mansfield, among others.

* * *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.