Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Kelly Hatch is the Acting Director of the C.B. ‘Bud’ Johnston Library.

Today, she takes her turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

Read.

The Hate You Give by Angie Thomas. This may be a young adult novel, but should be required reading for everyone of all ages. It will invoke all your emotions – empathy, anger, compassion, frustration, sadness and hope, just to name a few.

Watch.

Mercury 13, a Netflix documentary that tells untold story of women testing for spaceflight in the 1960s. I had no idea about this group of 13 female pilots who wanted to become astronauts, but were prevented solely based on discrimination. Inspirational stories.

Listen.

Randy Bachman’s Vinyl Tap on CBC Radio One. My Saturday evening entertainment. Randy’s show often has a theme (mash ups, hurtin’ songs, cover songs) and I am always surprised to hear something old and new.

* * *

