Western economist Jim MacGee has been appointed the Bank of Canada’s new Managing Director of Economic and Financial Research for a two-year term, beginning Jan. 2, 2019.

MacGee, an expert in international economics and macroeconomics, brings extensive academic and research experience to the role, as well as an innovative and strategic approach.

MACGEE

Currently an Associate Professor in the Department of Economics, MacGee’s research interests include consumer credit and macroprudential policy, monetary economics, the adoption of technology and international trade. Recently, he completed a term as the Director of Western’s Master in Financial Economics program.

In his new role with Bank of Canada, MacGee will work with the Bank’s policy department managing directors, the research directors and their departmental teams to develop and execute leading-edge research to support all of the Bank’s policy functions.

“I am very excited to join the Bank and add my perspective and experience to a talented team of researchers,” MacGee said. “The Bank is a top-class institution, and I strongly support its goal to increase the visibility and relevance of its research. I look forward to playing a role in making that happen.”

MacGee was named as the 2013 recipient of the Bank of Canada’s Governor’s Award, which recognizes outstanding academics in areas of research critical to the Bank’s mandate.