Are ROLA and WREM just alphabet soup to you? Need to leverage internal funding to land that next external grant? Want to better understand the finer points of writing a grant, contract or an ethics application?

Enter the first-ever Research Western Conference, a one-day series of collaborative workshops, seminars and presentations to answers those questions – and many more – on Aug. 28 in the Social Science Centre.

“We wanted to proactively reach out and engage the greater research community to foster dialogue, share information and highlight supports we, and our colleagues across campus, provide to advance Western’s research mission,” said Natalie Wu, Development Officer (Post Award) with Research Western.

Western’s researchers are supported by various offices within the Research Western portfolio, in collaboration with other units across the university. These partners work together to provide the best possible service to the university’s research community.

While this event is designed for faculty, interested staff and administrators are welcome to participate in the sessions. Some faculty have even registered their post-docs or a graduate student.

Along with booths hosted by support units across campus, sessions include everything from how to develop a compelling project summary and navigating the online application system, to international research engagement and an overview of Research Western’s internal funding opportunities.

“Our keynote session promises to be engaging and will feature a panel of faculty members describing how members of Research Western helped support their programs, often in ways our colleagues don’t know are possible,” Wu said. “Another will provide an opportunity to see ‘behind the curtain.’ Faculty members who have served on Tri-Council review committees will provide invaluable insight into the thought process of grant review.”

The conference was purposely scheduled for the last week of August to provide relevant, hands-on, immediately applicable information that will be useful to faculty and support staff as they gear up for what is always a busy fall grant deadline season.

There will also be opportunities for networking with members of Research Western, Procurement, Western International, Research Finance and other peers and colleagues.

Visit the Research Western Conference homepage to register.