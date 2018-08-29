As Brescia University College prepares to welcome students for the new school year, the school has opened its doors to a new student and community resource space, Christina’s Closet.

The initiative, spearheaded by Brescia’s International Co-ordinator Christina Lord, is designed to offer students the opportunity to obtain free clean, new and gently-used clothing, accessories and household items that have been donated by Brescia’s students, faculty, staff and alumnae, as well as local community members.

“At Brescia, we are committed to providing an empowering environment for our students to succeed academically and to thrive personally and as leaders,” said Lord. “By limiting financial barriers, and providing easy access to basic needs, we believe our students will have a higher likelihood of reaching their potential and creating and achieving a bold future.”

Located in Room 231 in Ursuline Hall, Christina’s Closet is open year-long to Brescia students, on a by-request basis. Appointments to gain access to Christina’s Closet can be made by contacting Lord at clord3@uwo.ca .

Guests are welcome to take up to five items, and additional items will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Special to Western NewsBrescia students Amy Karpenko and Rachel Miller peruse items available at Christina’s Closet. This student-centred initiative is designed to offer students the opportunity to obtain complimentary clean, new and gently-used clothing, accessories and household items.

The ‘closet’ was established after recognizing a need especially among international students for seasonal clothing during London’s winter months. Many of these students have never experienced temperatures of a typical Canadian winter.

The idea evolved to become a warm and safe space for all Brescia students who may be experiencing financial barriers.

Donations are always accepted and can be made by dropping off items in a designated bin, located in Brescia’s St. James Building foyer.

A seasonally rotating list of high-priority items requested will be posted on the webpage.

While Brescia appreciates all donations, it also welcomes additional financial support which will enable them to purchase other high-priority, or additional, items for the students. Cheques can be made to Brescia University College.

