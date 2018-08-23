In 2020, the campus will celebrate 100 years of nursing education at Western.

As part of that celebration, Western Libraries and the University Archives are seeking Nursing program memorabilia and historical records, including, but not limited to, photographs and documents from alumni and friends of the Nursing program.

If you have any such items, please contact Anne Daniel, Western Archivist, at 519-661-2111 ext. 88465 or anne.daniel@uwo.ca . All donated items will be appraised and you may be eligible for a tax receipt. These items may be used in our centennial celebrations in 2020 and will also be preserved in the Archives.

The Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing has come a long way from its original public health roots at Victoria Hospital and is recognized as a leader in innovative health professional education, research, practice and policy. Offering programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, Nursing trains future caregivers for careers in nursing, helps practicing nurses develop new skills and knowledge, and contributes to the field through strong research programs.

Western was the first Canadian university to offer a nursing master’s program, established the first online peer-reviewed journal in nursing education, The International Journal of Nursing Education Scholarship, and become the first international charter chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International.