This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Western Mustangs have begun their quest to defend the Yates Cup and Vanier Cup titles as the Purple and White are in the midst of their 2018 training camp, which runs through Aug. 24.

Returning players from last year’s Mustangs squad will be joined by a strong 2018 recruiting class of more than 30 players.

“These days are very important. It’s these players here that three, four, or five years from now are going to be the ones that are going to take the leadership role on the team and we’re going to count on them,” said Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall. “It’s a really good class. I thought we had a good class last year and I’m pretty optimistic. I usually think we have a good class, but the one thing is that you evaluate your class three or four years from now to see how they do.”

This year’s recruiting class is made up of 16 players on offence, 12 on defence and three on special teams. The majority of the class is from Ontario, including 12 players from London who will don the colours of their hometown Mustangs. Along with the 24 players from Ontario, the Mustangs added four players from British Columbia and three from Quebec.

Training camp leads directly into the team’s season opener on Sunday, Aug. 26, when Mustangs head to Ottawa to take on the Carleton Ravens at 1 p.m. They will take on the McMaster Marauders in the Mustangs home opener at 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at TD Stadium.

Tickets for all Mustangs home games are now on sale online or by calling 519-661-4077.

The remainder of the Mustangs training camp is open to the general public the following times/days:

Wednesday, Aug. 15

9-11:30 a.m.

3:15-5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 16

9-11:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 17

9-11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18

9-11:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 20

9-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

9-11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

9-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 23

9-11:30 a.m.

Friday Aug. 24

9-11:30 a.m.