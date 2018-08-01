Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Amanda Oliver is an Archivist with Western Libraries.

Today, she takes her turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

READ

American War, a novel by Omar El Akkad. The novel is set in the near future and follows the Chestnut family during the Second American Civil War. The story touches on climate change, refugee crises, biological warfare, radicalization, and the importance of documentary heritage.

WATCH

RBG, a documentary about Ruth Bader Ginsburg. This wonderful film provides an intimate look into the U.S. Supreme Court Justice’s life and career.

LISTEN

You Must Remember This, a podcast on the history of Hollywood’s first century. Most of the seasons revolve around a central theme, such as Hollywood during times of war, Charles Manson’s Hollywood, and the Blacklist, to name a few. The current season is fact-checking Kenneth Anger’s fascinating book Hollywood Babylon.

* * *

