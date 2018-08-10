With the Western News ceasing its print edition, the metal boxes that housed the papers will soon be removed from their locations across campus. If you would like to keep the boxes mounted in their current location and repurpose for your own materials, please inform us by Aug. 24. If you are interested in one for personal use, after they are removed from their locations, we will distribute them on a first come-first served basis later this summer. Contact Angie Wiseman at angie.wiseman@uwo.ca to make a request.