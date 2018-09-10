Four Western scholars were named among the newest members of the College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists.

Part of the Royal Society of Canada (RSC), College membership represents the emerging generation of scholarly, scientific and artistic leadership in Canada. Together, members address issues of particular concern to new scholars, artists and scientists, for the advancement of understanding and the benefit of society, taking advantage of the interdisciplinary approaches fostered by the establishment of the College.

The Royal Society of Canada also announced its newest fellows today.

Western’s newest College members, who will be inducted during ceremonies on Nov. 15 in Halifax, N.S., include:

Elizabeth Gillies

Chemistry

Elizabeth Gillies is internationally recognized for her innovative contributions to smart materials design and development. She has performed pioneering work on a new class of plastics that can be degraded on demand and is working with interdisciplinary teams to apply these in fields such as medicine and agriculture.

Elizabeth Greene

Classical Studies

Elizabeth Greene is a leading expert in Roman provincial and frontier archaeology. Her focus is on Roman Provincial material culture and history, with a specialty in the Roman military and the role of women, children and families in frontier military communities. The impact of her research stretches beyond the direct field of Roman archaeology to greatly influence areas such as Gender Studies, Military Studies and on comparative provincial and frontier research.

William Turkel

History

William Turkel is an internationally leading historian whose research intersects the humanities, computation and science and technology studies. His highly original work strives to understand how we discover things about ourselves, our past and our place in the world, using techniques such as machine learning and text mining to analyze vast data sets. Turkel’s innovative and paradigm-shifting approaches have firmly established him as an important scholar in the field.

Danielle Way

Biology

Danielle Way, an established leader in the field of global change biology, has a dynamic internationally funded research program elucidating how climate change will impact plants, particularly the evergreens that comprise Canada’s boreal forest. Her goal is to understand how rising temperatures and CO2 affect plant physiological processes. Way’s research will increase our knowledge of how climate affects trees and provide the forestry industry with essential information on future forest productivity.