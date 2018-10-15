Two town-hall meetings have been scheduled to allow the university community an opportunity to understand and ask questions about the current status of Western’s planning process, including a preliminary budget overview for the coming years.

The two meetings – hosted by Provost and Vice-President (Academic) Andy Hrymak – will take place Oct. 24 and Nov. 12. Hrymak will be joined in the meetings by Ruban Chelladurai (AVP, Planning, Budgeting & IT) and Lynn Logan (VP, Operations & Finance).

A formal budget presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period.

This continues a practice that began two years ago as one of the commitments/outcomes from the Provost’s Task Force on University Budget Models.

WHAT: Provost’s Town Hall Planning Meetings

WHEN: Wednesday., Oct. 24 and Monday, Nov., 12, both noon – 1 p.m.

WHERE: McKellar Room, Room 290, University Community Centre