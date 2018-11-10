This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Western Mustangs seized control of the game early and cruised to a convincing 63-14 win over the Guelph Gryphons to capture back-to-back Yates Cup titles – and their 32nd in team history, more than any other Canadian school.

Mustangs quarterback Chris Merchant led the way with three rushing touchdowns, equalling his total from the entire regular season and earning the game’s MVP.

The Mustangs remain undefeated this season and will look to keep that streak alive next Saturday (Nov. 17) in the Mitchell Bowl, when they take on the University of Saskatchewan Huskies for the right to head to the Vanier Cup.

Game time is 4 p.m. at TD Stadium.

In Saturday’s game against Guelph, Western got on the scoreboard early and led 39-7 by the half.

The team’s dominance was highlighted earlier this week as 14 members of the team were named OUA All-Stars.