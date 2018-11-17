This slideshow requires JavaScript.

After a back-and-forth battle to open the game, a solid second half from the Western Mustangs earned them at 47-24 win over the Saskatchewan Huskies and the 2018 Mitchell Bowl.

The Mustangs were led by a pair of rushing touchdowns from Alex Taylor and single rushing scores from Cedric Joseph and quarterback Chris Merchant, who picked up Mitchell Bowl MVP honours.

The win now sends the #1 ranked Mustangs to Quebec next Saturday (Nov. 24) to take on #2 Laval Rouge et Or for the national championship. It will be a re-match of last year’s Vanier Cup, which saw Western win 39-17.