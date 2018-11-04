Short stories … and sumo wrestlers

By Communications Staff

Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Jennifer Slauenwhite is a digital media technician in the Department of Visual Arts. Today, she introduces us to some fun reads, an unusual binge-watching habit and a choice of authors-reading-authors or some smooth jazz sounds.

Read.

Michael Ondaatje’s Warlight is a fast, fun read. Expect to enjoy lavish wordplay with vivid characters and spectacularly, memorable scenes.

Watch.

I love a good documentary or independent film, but every two months, for 15 consecutive days, I watch Grand Sumo Highlights of the latest Basho on the NHK website.

Check out some of the action here:

 

Listen.

Deborah Treisman

These days I spend a lot of time listening to podcasts. My all-time favourite is the New Yorker Fiction Podcast.An author, published in New Yorker Magazine, reads a short story by another author published in The New Yorker. The work is then discussed by the fiction editor Deborah Treisman and the guest reader. Even when I don’t care for the choice of story, the conversation is always good. If you like Eleanor Wachtel, you will appreciate the interviewing expertise of Deborah Treisman. A recent episode I enjoyed was David Sedaris reading “Leopard” by Wells Tower. Enjoy! You are welcome!

But if what you really need instead is a little music to smooth things out after a long day, may I suggest you try some Bahamas, Elbow, Dawes or Gregory Porter:

