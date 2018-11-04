Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Jennifer Slauenwhite is a digital media technician in the Department of Visual Arts. Today, she introduces us to some fun reads, an unusual binge-watching habit and a choice of authors-reading-authors or some smooth jazz sounds.

Read.

Michael Ondaatje’s Warlight is a fast, fun read. Expect to enjoy lavish wordplay with vivid characters and spectacularly, memorable scenes.

Watch.

I love a good documentary or independent film, but every two months, for 15 consecutive days, I watch Grand Sumo Highlights of the latest Basho on the NHK website.

Check out some of the action here:

Listen.

Deborah Treisman

These days I spend a lot of time listening to podcasts. My all-time favourite is the New Yorker Fiction Podcast.An author, published in New Yorker Magazine, reads a short story by another author published in The New Yorker. The work is then discussed by the fiction editor Deborah Treisman and the guest reader. Even when I don’t care for the choice of story, the conversation is always good. If you like Eleanor Wachtel, you will appreciate the interviewing expertise of Deborah Treisman. A recent episode I enjoyed was David Sedaris reading “Leopard” by Wells Tower. Enjoy! You are welcome!

But if what you really need instead is a little music to smooth things out after a long day, may I suggest you try some Bahamas, Elbow, Dawes or Gregory Porter:

***

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.