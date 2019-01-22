Western employees and retirees raised more than $600,000 in the university’s annual effort to support the United Way Elgin Middlesex campaign.

With an announce total of $611,866 this year, Western has now contributed more than $7 million to the overall effort in the last nine years alone. The university has consistently been one of the largest single donors to the campaign, and the largest employee-only donor, to the overall.

“In my two years as co-chair I’ve had an opportunity to see just how generous our campus members are in supporting our local community,” said Shawn Finkbeiner, Director (Finance, Housing & Ancillary Services). “This year, our committee was really working to highlight the impact of what their support actually means to people in London and area – things like mentoring for youth and enhancing mental-health supports. We were very excited to see an overall increase in donors to Western’s campaign compared to last year.”

Hundreds of Western volunteers across campus ensured the success of the 2018 campaign, including a GenNext group made up of current students. They collected and donated more than 120 pairs of boots, 30 coats and numerous cold weather accessories for the community.

New to the campaign this year, more than 14 per cent of Western donors chose to become perpetual donors to the United Way.