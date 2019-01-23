This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Western’s Opera program kicks off 2019 with one of the most beloved and performed of all Mozart operas – The Marriage of Figaro. The comic opera tells the story of servants Figaro and Susanna and how they succeed in getting married, foiling the efforts of their philandering employer and teaching him a lesson in fidelity.

Led by Ted Baerg (stage director) and Tyrone Paterson (music director), the performance with music and dialogue in Italian with English surtitles runs 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25; 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26; 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1; and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 2-3 at the Paul Davenport Theatre.

Running time around three hours (including intermission) and advance tickets are available at $30/$20 (general admission/students and seniors) via the Grand Theatre website or by calling the box office at 519-672-8800. Last-minute ticket sales (if available) can be purchased at the door for $35/$25 (cash only).