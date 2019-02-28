Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Peter White is the Executive Director (Government Relations and Strategic Partnerships).

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels. Jon Meacham, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, writes that despite the current troubles in the United States, there have been many examples of difficult times and recovery in the republic. He gives a different feel to the Trump news cycle.

Watch.

Bodyguard. Just finished watching this great BBC-Netflix short series action political thriller. So well produced and paced. Thank goodness you can catch these back to back and not have to wait each week as the BBC fans had to.

Listen.

I have always been a fan of alternative music – currently listening to The 1975 newest album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. A Manchester band with great sound that divides music critics.

* * *

