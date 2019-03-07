Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Betty Anne Younker is Dean of the Don Wright Faculty of Music.

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

I receive Gwynne Dyer’s articles on a regular basis and rely on his meticulous approach as an independent journalist to become informed about global affairs. In addition to Dyer’s articles, I gather insights about the news via the New York Times and Globe and Mail. In terms of books, Stephen Pinker’s 2018 book Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism and Progress just arrive and I hope to open it this coming summer.

Watch.

The two most recent movies I have watched are Vice and Bohemian Rhapsody. Both are quite good and reflect the multiple realities of each of the characters.

Listen.

With the much anticipated concerts and workshops by our alum Stephan Moccio, BMus’94, during this weekend’s Juno Awards, I have pulled out his CDs to listen to while driving. I typically have them in my roster of CDs when driving the long trip back east every summer.

* * *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.