Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Nicole Bullbrook Viragos is an Alumni Engagement Officer in Alumni Relations and Development.

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

Sign me up for any psychological thriller. Most recently I read Trust Me by Hank Phillippi Ryan. It was tense throughout never knowing which character was lying or telling the truth. I love trying to predict what comes next and never getting it right. Books keep me away from reading articles on eel-like hagfish producing buckets of slime in The Atlantic. Nightmare.

Watch.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The heroine is a feisty, neglectful mother, who loves beautiful clothes, has a long-suffering father and thinks she is funny. My husband asked me if I was describing myself when I was telling him about the lead character. The sets are sublime and the dresses/coats/hats/gloves/handbags and prison shoes are gorgeous.

Listen.

Soccer Mommy. Remember Songza? I miss how it would recommend music. I felt like Songza understood me. Now I rely on my favourite Sirius stations to introduce me to new bands – that is how I found Soccer Mommy on Alt Nation. A female singer, great band name and music reminiscent of the 90s. What’s not to love? I downloaded the album Clean after hearing the song Your Dog.

* * *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.