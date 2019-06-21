Western and the City of London are looking for the thoughts of all commuters as they relate to bicycling in order to understand behaviour and attitudes toward the transportation option in London. The survey will be the most comprehensive research ever undertaken on cycling in London.

This research project is being undertaken as a part of Health Sciences PhD student Rebecca Henderson’s dissertation, under the supervision of Health Studies professor Andrew Johnson.

The survey includes a series of questions that cover many cycling and mobility areas including cycling frequency, what factors encourage you to ride a bike, opinions on cycling today and for the future growth of cycling, and opinions of cyclists by motorists and vice versa.

The overall intention of the survey and study is to understand social norms and facilitators to help get more people on bikes in London. Work of this nature was seen as a priority from the Cycling Master Plan.