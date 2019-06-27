This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Western honoured its long-serving employees (both full- and part-time) at recent celebrations for faculty and staff who have been working at the university for 25 years or more. While spending a quarter of a century at a single institution might seem like an anomaly today, these 68 university employees have made Western like a second home since they were first hired in 1994 or earlier.

Long-service award ceremonies were held Wednesday at Gibbons Lodge, hosted by Western President Amit Chakma. Each recipient was presented with a pin and a Western print.

Since this group began working at Western a quarter century ago, the smallest entering class the university has ever admitted was 4,000 first-year students. That means this group has contributed to the education of more than 120,000 people during their career.

“An institution of our size and complexity requires the commitment of many in order to function. An institution of our outstanding quality and reputation requires commitment coupled with character in order to thrive,” Chakma said. “Today, we recognize the commitment and character of some of our longest-serving colleagues.”

Also at the event, Chakma was awarded a print and gold pin to recognize his 10 years of service at Western. Chakma’s tenure as President ends June 30.

“On behalf of the Western community, I want to sincerely thank you, Amit, for your vision, your dedication, and your leadership,” said Lynn Logan, Vice-President (Operations & Finance). “While this may be your final days as President, you will forever be part of the ‘purple and proud’ Western family.”

Those pictured above attended the event Wednesday.